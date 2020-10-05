https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/virginia-election-officials-fear-ballots-stolen-6-outdoor-mailboxes-post-offices-broken-weekend/

Virginia election officials put out a statement on Monday warning the public that ballots may have been stolen when 6 mailboxes were broken into over the weekend.

Vote in PERSON if you want your vote to count. pic.twitter.com/xOYoQKIWXw

The Washington Times reported:

TRENDING: Unhinged UMass Professor Ester Shapiro Caught on Video Calling Trump a Nazi and Child Molester — Then Belittles Student Who Disagrees (VIDEO)

Post offices in Henrico County, Chesterfield County and Richmond were all struck some time between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning, the Department of Elections said. The department said anyone who dropped off a ballot at the six locations should call the U.S. Postal Service hotline to report it.

“Neither the department nor USPS has any information about whether any election mail was contained in the boxes,” elections officials said in a statement.

The mailbox thefts come as Virginia embarks on an expanded vote-by-mail operation this year, and could fuel worries over the process.

Richmond has three boxes at city service centers. Henrico County lists two locations, and Chesterfield County lists four locations, which serve as both in-person early-voting locations and ballot drop-off spots.

The six post offices that saw their outdoor mailboxes cracked were at 4990 Sadler Place, 2000 Starling Drive and 2100 E. Parham Road in Henrico; 7510 Lady Blair Lane and 1201 Sycamore Square Drive in Chesterfield; and 805 Glenburnie Road in Richmond.