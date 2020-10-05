https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-market-trump-dow/2020/10/05/id/990353

Wall Street’s main indexes jumped on Monday, recovering from a sharp fall in the previous session as hints President Donald Trump could return to the White House and hopes of a new fiscal stimulus bill lifted sentiment.

Although Trump’s medical condition remained unclear as he began a fourth day at the military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, his doctors have said he could be discharged as soon as Monday.

Ten of the 11 major S&P indexes were up, with energy , the worst performing sector this year, rising 1.7%. Materials and financials were also among the biggest gainers in morning trading.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped 6.1% after Trump’s physician said he had been treated with an intravenous dose of Regeneron’s dual antibody treatment. The wider healthcare index added 1.7%.

“One of his treatments was an experimental drug from Regeneron (and) that’s showing that this could be a major component to treatments moving forward for people,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

Doubts about the scale of further fiscal aid and a slowing economic recovery have weighed on the S&P 500 recently, with the benchmark index in September logging its worst month since the coronavirus-driven crash earlier this year.

But latest data showed the services industry’s activity picked up in September, pulling above a level that prevailed before the pandemic struck the United States.

Further aiding the mood, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said there was still potential to reach agreement with U.S. lawmakers on more coronavirus relief and that Trump was committed to getting the deal done.

“The market has really traded on stimulus news, both to the high side and to the low side over the past few months,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

“The need for that stimulus is becoming more and more evident. While it might boost markets a little bit, the real economy is showing that it’s necessary to really take this recovery up another level.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 363 points, or 1.3%, to 28,045, the S&P 500 gained 46 points, or 1.4%, to 3,394 and the Nasdaq Composite added 198 points, or 1.8%, to 11,272.

Heavyweight tech-related stocks including Apple Inc , Nvidia Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp were up between 1.4% and 2.2% after weighing heavily on the Nasdaq on Friday.

The S&P banking subindex rose 1.8% as the U.S. Treasury 30-year yield hit its highest since late August.

Real estate – considered a defensive play – was the only S&P sector in the red.

MyoKardia Inc surged 58.0% after Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it would buy the company for about $13 billion. Shares of Bristol-Myers rose 0.7%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners more than 3-to-1 on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 22 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 88 new highs and seven new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Wall Street gained ground and crude prices rose on Monday as investor risk appetite was stoked by renewed stimulus optimism and news of President Donald Trump’s health progress.

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday after news of Trump’s infection with COVID-19 compounded mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming presidential election.

But while Trump’s condition remains unclear, he took a brief ride in a presidential motorcade to wave to his supporters, and his doctors said he could be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as early as Monday.

“The fact that (Trump) defied his doctors’ wishes and got into the motorcade, people are saying he can’t be that sick,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. “The markets are saying his physical condition can’t be all that bad.”

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday progress was being made in negotiations on a bipartisan pandemic relief package, fueling optimism that a new round of stimulus could be in the offing, more than two months after emergency unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans.

“It looks as though we’re moving forward with stimulus, which is encouraging,” Cardillo added. “There’s a good chance the economy may avoid a double-dip recession.”

Democratic contender Joe Biden opened his widest lead in a month in the U.S. presidential race, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday.

Positive health updates regarding Trump and a flurry of deal activity helped European stocks advance.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.88%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.25% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.23%.

Crude prices jumped as uncertainties abated, and were further supported by an escalating oil workers strike in Norway, where Equinor shut down four of its offshore oil and gas fields.

U.S. crude rose 5.51% to $39.09 per barrel and Brent was last at $41.10, up 4.66% on the day.

The dollar index slipped and riskier currencies advanced.

The dollar index fell 0.45%, with the euro up 0.57% to $1.1783.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.28% versus the greenback at 105.64 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2971, up 0.31% on the day.

Stimulus hopes and news of Trump’s improving health also gave a boost to U.S. Treasury yields.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 16/32 in price to yield 0.7469%, from 0.694% late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last fell 53/32 in price to yield 1.55%, from 1.48% late on Friday.

Gold inched higher as the dollar slipped, but the safe haven metal’s gains were capped by risk-on sentiment.

Spot gold added 0.8% to $1,914.01 an ounce.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

