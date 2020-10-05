http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6-LnRXMvKUM/

President Donald Trump announced Monday afternoon that he would be returning to the White House that evening from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — and the Washington Post‘s Jennifer Rubin tweeted frantically in opposition.

She pinned the following tweet to her profile:

Rubin, once noted as a conservative commentator, was a Never Trump pundit in 2016 and changed many of her views on politics after he won. She appears regularly on MSNBC.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

