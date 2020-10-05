https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/05/washington-posts-karen-tumulty-says-president-trump-is-now-claiming-covid-19-is-a-youth-elixir/

Sorry to disappoint the Resistance, Democrats, and the media, but here’s how it went down. President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, flew to Walter Reed for treatment, and is now being discharged after a weekend in the hospital to quarantine at the White House. Something those groups don’t seem to understand is that Trump is an optimist: We take it as a compliment to the doctors at Walter Reed that Trump is saying he feels better than he did 20 years ago, and we’d wild a guess that he was crediting the medicine and not the coronavirus for that.

Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty is now claiming that Trump is saying COVID-19 is a “youth elixir.”

That someone survived COVID, or that Trump survived COVID?

