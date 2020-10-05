https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-cfp-up-all-night-protests-across-usa/

Is it just me or are seeing these looters and rioters burning, stealing, screaming, cursing, just getting boring? It will continue until the authorities in charge of where these riots are occurring either

a) want them to stop, or b) are ordered by their demonrat bosses to stop them. The majority of citizens in these areas support the progressive liberal agenda.

It will get a lot livelier when antifa and blm lawbreakers travel into conservative areas that have concealed carry and castle doctrine laws on the books.

