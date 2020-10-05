https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-president-trump-leave-walter-reed-and-fly-back-to-white-house/
.@brianstelter: It’s not a real show of strength but it’s a performative show of strength, this is what strong men do in autocratic regimes…Meanwhile, there are big questions about the coverup…We moved from this possibly being a coverup to actually being a coverup. pic.twitter.com/fbF4qEQPUE
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 5, 2020
Watch: Marine One takes off from Walter Reed to bring the President back to the White House pic.twitter.com/iBYee7wwca
— TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) October 5, 2020
BREAKING: President Trump walks out of Walter Reed medical center for Marine One flight back to the White House, where he will continue to undergo treatment for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/YTlaft2m4n
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 5, 2020
The commentary on this is gold
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2020
Watch as President Trump returns to the White House, after leaving Walter Reed medical center this evening. pic.twitter.com/YCInEJ1KbQ
— The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) October 5, 2020
Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020