https://pjmedia.com/election/stephen-green/2020/10/05/wednesday-vodkapundit-drunkblogs-the-vice-presidential-debate-n1006532

I’m so excited about the vice-presidential debate I can barely drink.

Just kidding about the last part, but I really am excited — for once — about the upcoming veep debate.

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris (D-Californicated) square off Wednesday night in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah.

C-SPAN’s Steve Scully will moderate the debate, even though he once interned for alleged Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when Biden was still a senator from Delaware and making that combover with his own natural hair.

“That was a long time ago,” people might say, and they’d be correct. But Scully also served as a staff assistant in Sen. Ted Kennedy’s communication office.

He’s pretty chummy with Democrats, it seems.

Pence is always thoughtful and well-spoken at any event. Harris usually sounds blasé to the point of making me wonder if she’s slightly stoned.

It should be lots of fun drunkblogging the three of them butting heads, and so I do hope you’ll tune in for it on the PJM homepage at about 8:45 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

