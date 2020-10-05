https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/519745-white-house-gift-shop-selling-trump-defeats-covid-commemorative

The White House Gift Shop started selling a “Trump Defeats COVID” commemorative coin on Monday before the president returned to the White House from the hospital.

Anthony Giannini, the chairman of the White House Gift Shop (WHGS), designed the $100 coin as the final coin in a series for Trump’s first term.

“When we at WHGS first heard the sad news of President TrumpDonald John TrumpQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump’s COVID-19 fight White House staffers get email saying to stay home if they experience coronavirus symptoms White House says ‘appropriate precautions’ were taken for Trump’s outing to see supporters MORE‘s positive COVID test, once again we had faith and prayed, yet we knew our President would find a way to knockout COVID in early rounds of this battle,” Giannini said. “President Trump, as you know, is a fan of boxing, and the new coin design features more than a hint of superhero qualities in history’s most fascinating president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A picture of the coin, which is scheduled to ship on Nov. 14, was not available on the White House Gift Shop. Twenty percent of the proceeds are designated to go to COVID-19 prevention and cancer treatment.

The White House Gift Shop is not affiliated with the White House.

The coin went on sale before President Trump was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The president spent the past three nights at Walter Reed after announcing he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpGOP lawmaker calls on Pelosi to apologize for response to Trump contracting coronavirus White House gave New Jersey officials list of 206 people at Trump’s Thursday fundraiser events Photo of Mark Meadows rubbing his head during update on Trump’s health goes viral MORE tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday.

Trump announced on Monday afternoon that he would return to the White House that evening, and White House physician Sean Conley told reporters that the medical team backed the president’s return, “though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”

Upon his return, Trump removed his mask while posing for photos at the White House and filmed a video message encouraging Americans to not “be afraid of” the coronavirus.

The U.S. has confirmed more than 7.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 210,127 fatalities, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

