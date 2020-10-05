https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/white-house-press-sec-kayleigh-mcenany-tests-positive-covid-19/
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday morning announced she tested positive for Covid-19.
McEnany said she is experiencing no symptoms.
“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.
She added, “I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely.”
