White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday morning announced she tested positive for Covid-19.

McEnany said she is experiencing no symptoms.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.

She added, “I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely.”

