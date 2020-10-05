https://www.theblaze.com/news/white-house-press-secretary-kayleigh-mcenany-tests-positive-for-covid-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday morning.

What are the details?

McEnany announced on Monday that she has been infected with COVID-19 but said she is not experiencing any symptoms.

In a statement shared on Twitter, McEnany wrote, “After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms. No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.

“Moreover,” McEnany’s statement continued, “I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday.”

McEnany revealed out that she plans to go into self-imposed quarantine, and is set to work remotely “on behalf of the American people.”

She concluded, “As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely.”

At least three journalists working at the White House tested positive last week.

