https://thehill.com/homenews/media/519646-white-house-reporters-slam-mcenany-for-not-wearing-mask-during-briefings

Several reporters slammed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who announced on Monday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, with one saying she “recklessly endangered lives” by not wearing a mask during briefings.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms. No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” McEnany, 32, said in a statement.

“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time,” she continued. “With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely.”

Some reporters angrily reacted to McEnany’s announcement on social media, including CBS News White House Correspondent Ben Tracy, who said he “felt safer reporting in North Korea” than he currently does at the White House.

I felt safer reporting in North Korea than I currently do reporting at The White House. This is just crazy. — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) October 5, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany has repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask on. She has recklessly endangered lives. https://t.co/BKnrD1AWRn — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 5, 2020

This is remarkable. The positive cases at the White House just keeps growing with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany illustrating that people can test negative several times before a positive test. She like many others had multiple possible exposures. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 5, 2020

McEnany is the latest member of the president’s inner circle to test positive following senior adviser Hope Hicks, 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, three Republican U.S. senators and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who assisted Trump with debate prep last month.

The president has been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center since Friday after disclosing he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpGOP lawmaker calls on Pelosi to apologize for response to Trump contracting coronavirus White House gave New Jersey officials list of 206 people at Trump’s Thursday fundraiser events Photo of Mark Meadows rubbing his head during update on Trump’s health goes viral MORE tested positive for the virus.

