Several reporters slammed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who announced on Monday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, with one saying she “recklessly endangered lives” by not wearing a mask during briefings.
“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms. No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” McEnany, 32, said in a statement.
“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time,” she continued. “With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely.”
Some reporters angrily reacted to McEnany’s announcement on social media, including CBS News White House Correspondent Ben Tracy, who said he “felt safer reporting in North Korea” than he currently does at the White House.
I felt safer reporting in North Korea than I currently do reporting at The White House. This is just crazy.
— Ben Tracy (@benstracy) October 5, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany has repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask on. She has recklessly endangered lives. https://t.co/BKnrD1AWRn
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 5, 2020
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Trump allies and aides now includes FLOTUS, Ronna McDanielRonna Romney McDanielGrowing number of top Republicans diagnosed with coronavirus Trump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Chris Wallace: Trump arrived too late to be tested in Ohio before debate, relied on ‘honor system’ MORE, Hope HicksHope Charlotte HicksWhite House staffers get email saying to stay home if they experience coronavirus symptoms Trump sought to keep COVID-19 diagnosis secret Thursday as he awaited second test result: WSJ What we know and don’t know about the president’s health MORE, Nick Luna, Chris Christie, Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayBarr reverses, will quarantine for several days after potential coronavirus exposure White House gave New Jersey officials list of 206 people at Trump’s Thursday fundraiser events Pence tests negative for COVID-19 for third time since Trump’s diagnosis MORE, Kayleigh McEnany, Mike LeeMichael (Mike) Shumway LeeTom Cotton: ‘No doubt’ coronavirus won’t stop confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Barr reverses, will quarantine for several days after potential coronavirus exposure White House gave New Jersey officials list of 206 people at Trump’s Thursday fundraiser events MORE, and others. Plus three White House reporters.
We could use a briefing with Dr Birx. pic.twitter.com/CKuZ0Rf0mq
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 5, 2020
This is remarkable.
The positive cases at the White House just keeps growing with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany illustrating that people can test negative several times before a positive test. She like many others had multiple possible exposures.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 5, 2020
McEnany is the latest member of the president’s inner circle to test positive following senior adviser Hope Hicks, 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, three Republican U.S. senators and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who assisted Trump with debate prep last month.
The president has been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center since Friday after disclosing he and first lady Melania TrumpMelania TrumpGOP lawmaker calls on Pelosi to apologize for response to Trump contracting coronavirus White House gave New Jersey officials list of 206 people at Trump’s Thursday fundraiser events Photo of Mark Meadows rubbing his head during update on Trump’s health goes viral MORE tested positive for the virus.