U.S.—Sources close to you revealed Monday that your wife just said she wasn’t hungry and that instead of ordering something for herself she’ll just eat your entire meal when it arrives.

“Oh, no, I’m not hungry,” your wife said. “I’ll just pick off your plate when it gets here and eat every single thing you ordered and absolutely obliterate that cheesecake you ordered for dessert and oh man, it’s gonna be tasty.”

“But yeah, I don’t need anything. Definitely not hungry right now,” she clarified.

“Are you sure you don’t want something?” you asked suspiciously. “Last time you said that, I got up to go to the bathroom, and when I came back, my filet mignon had disappeared.”

She laughed. “Oh, come on, babe. I’m really just not hungry.”

At publishing time, she had started in on your meal, picking off a fry or two, before asking, “Are you gonna eat that?” in reference to your burger that the waitress had just placed in front of you moments before.

