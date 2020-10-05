https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/david-sullivan-connecticut-congress-house/2020/10/05/id/990470

Although there has not been a Republican member of Congress from Connecticut since 2008, GOP hopes have been rising in recent weeks about the chances of former federal prosecutor David Sullivan in the Nutmeg State’s 5th District.

In part, Connecticut sources told Newsmax, the enthusiasm about Sullivan is due to the record of freshman Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn.

“She votes 95% of the time with [New York’s self-styled “socialist Democratic” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [better-known as “AOC”],” Sullivan told us. “The Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all — you name what AOC is for, she’s for it as well, and I’m against it.”

Sullivan, who proudly calls himself a “Ronald Reagan Republican,” also noted Hayes has voted “100% of the time with Nancy Pelosi — and [Hayes] promised to vote against her for speaker but didn’t.”

At 61, Sullivan has a unique background for U.S. House nominees in Connecticut. Since George H.W. Bush was president, Sullivan has served as an assistant U.S. Attorney under U.S. Attorneys of both parties. Among his recent bosses was John Durham, now overseeing the nationally watched report on FBI and intelligence collection in the 2016 presidential campaign violated federal law.

Several observers commented the lawman-candidate’s persuasive style — honed in the courtroom and as a part-time teacher at Yale Law School — has won over undecided voters in a district that is roughly 30% Democratic, 25.5% Republican, and 44% unaffiliated.

In addition, the Republican’s campaign coffers have mushroomed from $100,000 to $300,000 in the last reporting period — a striking contrast to that of 2018 Republican nominee Manny Santos, who raised next to no money and got 44% of the vote.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

