https://www.outkick.com/bill-obrien-looks-like-hes-out-of-answers-as-texans-fall-to-0-4/

Bill O’Brien and the Houston Texans are 0-4 to start the season, and the coach had a demeanor in his postgame presser that conveyed sadness and resignation:

The Texans were favored at home today against a winless Vikings team. Houston was gifted an ejection of key Minnesota defender, safety Harrison Smith, and failed to capitalize.

Bill O’Brien the coach might not be Bill Belichick or Andy Reid, but he’s reached the playoffs with a lot of bad quarterbacks before he got Deshaun Jackson. Bill O’Brien the general manager, however, is dismal. The Texans traded their 2021 first and second round picks for offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills.

The Texans do have the Cardinals’ second round pick next year, but they could use DeAndre Hopkins, whom they parted with for that pick and for running back David Johnson, a lot more.

If this were a normal situation you’d assess it and say that Bill O’Brien probably can’t survive it, but he has had a strong relationship with Texans owner Cal McNair. It’s difficult to get to the bottom of that relationship from the outside, but it looms — you could see it in how McNair publicly defended the Hopkins trade in the offseason.

