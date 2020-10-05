https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-walter-reed-biden-tells-florida-crowd-fantasize-trump-delivered-death-blow-video/

Joe Biden traveled to South Florida on Monday to pander to the Latino community.

Biden gave a speech at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex and told the crowd to fantasize about President Trump being delivered a final death blow on election eve.

“Think about this, wouldn’t it be an irony, the irony of all ironies, if on election eve, patience delivered a coup de grâce in this election,” said Biden as President Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center.

WATCH:

TRENDING: Sixth Grade Teacher Brendan Stanton Caught on Video Abusing a Student for Defending Trump — Then Lies to Parent About it (VIDEO)

With President Trump at Walter Reed Medical Center, Joe Biden tells a crowd to fantasize about President Trump being delivered a “coup de grâce,” or death blow. pic.twitter.com/6ZE55qs8sE — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2020

President Trump was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday and spent the weekend being treated for Covid-19.

Joe Biden has told reporters that he doesn’t want to attack President Trump while he’s in the hospital, but here he is today telling Haitians to fantasize about Trump being delivered a death blow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

