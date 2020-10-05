https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/05/with-trump-still-at-walter-reed-biden-calls-for-election-day-coup-de-grace-death-blow-against-trump-n1006475

During a visit to the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami, Fla., on Monday, Biden urged Haitian Americans to vote in the presidential election and made what might be considered an inappropriate comment regarding Trump.

“Think about this: Wouldn’t it be an irony, the irony of all ironies, if on election eve it turned out Haitians deliver the coup de grâce in this election?” Biden said.

Coup de grâce (literally “blow of mercy” in French) means “a death blow to end the suffering of a severely wounded person or animal.”

President Trump was still at Walter Reed Medical Center being treated for COVID-19 at the time Biden made the comment.

With President Trump at Walter Reed Medical Center, Joe Biden tells a crowd to fantasize about President Trump being delivered a “coup de grâce,” or death blow. pic.twitter.com/6ZE55qs8sE — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2020

“Joe Biden must apologize,” said Steve Guest, the Republican Party’s Rapid Response director, noting the meaning of the phrase.

Biden’s supporters might argue he meant no ill will with his remarks, but imagine if the situation were reversed, and Joe Biden was being treated at Walter Reed for COVID-19 and Trump called on his supporters to deliver a “death blow” on Election Day.

Yeah, I can’t imagine that would go over well.

