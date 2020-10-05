https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/05/you-ok-there-buddy-jim-acosta-is-freaking-out-after-kayleigh-mcenanys-covid-announcement/

If anyone can make the story of Kayleigh McEnany’s positive COVID test about himself it’s Jim Acosta. Talk about a melodramatic drama queen with way too many pearls to clutch.

THE HUMANITY!

Were the reporters wearing masks, Jim?

Were they outside?

Were they social distancing?

Calm your mammaries sweet pea.

He then took pictures of the upper and lower press areas of the West Wing …

Dear Diary, 

Mean ol’ Kayleigh got the BUG … I’M SO SCARED, Diary! I really struggled to find a way to make the story about myself but I somehow managed to do it. 

I love you, Diary, only you understand me.

Kisses and hugs,

Jimmy

Yup.

We suppose it’s easy to shame others who want to go back to work when this is the first time he’s actually witnessing what it looks like when people have to work remotely.

Or get online.

You know, TECHNOLOGY.

Mmmm … Doritos.

It sorta feels like that, right?

MR. PRESIDENT, HOW MANY DIET COKES DID YOU DRINK TODAY? 

KAYLEIGH, DID PRESIDENT TRUMP HAVE A BOWEL MOVEMENT YET TODAY?

Sorry.

But you get it.

He’s helping.

***

