Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence are virtually tied in the latest national poll from YouGov, though the senator does hold a slight advantage, with only two days left before their debate.

When placed in a head-to-head matchup among all registered voters, just under half say they would vote for Harris, while slightly fewer would back Pence.

46% support Harris.

45% back Pence.

Harris’ lead falls well within the margin of error for the poll, which is is listed as 4.6 percentage points.

If Pence were to face former Vice President Joe Biden in the election, Biden would hold a stronger advantage than Harris, but not as great a lead as the one he holds over President Donald Trump in the poll.

48% support Biden.

40% back Trump.

47% would support Biden over Pence.

41% would back Pence over Biden.

The poll also found that more than 2 in 3 voters, 67%, opposed the idea of canceling their upcoming debate following several top White House officials, including President Donald Trump himself, testing positive for the coronavirus.

YouGov polled 1,202 registered voters in the U.S. on behalf of Yahoo! News from Oct. 1-2, 2020 and again from Oct. 2-3, 2020, with a margin of error of +/- 4.6 percentage points.

