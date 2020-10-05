https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/young-female-trump-supporter-wont-give-flag-antifa-soy-boys-try-take-wrestling-ground/

The poor Antifa soy boys had no luck with this one. A young female Trump supporter over the weekend was out with fellow patriots at a conservative protest in Portland. When Antifa went for her flag she just wouldn’t let it go.

A group of Americans protested the recent violence in Portland over the weekend. As the event winded down, Antifa came out to harass the conservative protesters. One young woman of color was attacked by Antifa goons who tried to take away the American flag she was carrying.

Unfortunately for Antifa, the young girl would not give up her flag. She eventually got up and walked away with her flag but missing some hair in the process.

There was a conservative protest today in downtown Portland. Antifa came to attack the attendees. As they were leaving, antifa tried to steal a woman’s US flag (she’s a person of color). She refused to let go & they pulled her to ground by her hair. She still didn’t let go. pic.twitter.com/AjM4pIPTGy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

The violent America-hating fascists of Antifa are no match for America loving patriots and never will be.

