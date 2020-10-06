https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/3500-illegals-sent-back-to-honduras-caravan-stopped/

Migrant caravan bused back to Honduran border

Associated Press reports Guatemala has sent back almost 3,500 Honduran migrants from a caravan that was heading to the United States over concerns they might spread Covid-19, President Alejandro Giammattei announced.

In a televised message broadcast on Sunday, President Alejandro Giammattei said Guatemalan security forces were able to “contain” the caravan which he said posed a health threat due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are experiencing a pandemic in Guatemala which has cost us to control with months of efforts,” said the president, adding it was an “obligation” to reduce the risk of further contagion.

By Sunday, hundreds of Guatemalan police and military personnel met the migrants with a large roadblock , forcing them to turn back.

“We respect the right to migration as long as it is regulated and the requirements and protocols that have been established are complied with, and not as happened with this group of migrants who broke into our country with violence,” Giammattei said.

Small groups of fewer than 10 migrants each could still be found walking along the highway before the roadblock. Olvin Suazo, 21, was walking with three friends, all from Santa Barbara, Honduras.

“We’re going to continue,” he said. “We were resting and the bigger group continued. We didn’t know what happened to them.” The four, all in their early 20s, are farmworkers. They heard about the caravan that formed earlier this week in San Pedro Sula via WhatsApp and Facebook.

Seldom since 2018 had the prospects for a migrant caravan been so discouraging. Guatemala’s president saw them as a contagion risk amid the coronavirus pandemic and vowed to deport them. Mexico’s president speculated that the caravan was a plot to influence the U.S. elections. And newly formed Tropical Storm Gamma threatened to dump torrential rain on their planned route through southern Mexico.

The senior U.S. diplomat for the Americas on Saturday praised Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei “for the sustained efforts to mitigate the spread of #Covid19 and stop irregular migration.”

“The U.S. is committed to continuing to work with our partners to save lives and protect health,” tweeted Michael G. Kozak, acting assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

In Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested Friday that the estimated 2,000 migrants who set out from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, had perhaps been organized with U.S. politics in mind.

“I think it has to do with the election in the United States,” López Obrador said. “I don’t have all the elements, but there are indications that it formed with that purpose. I don’t know to whose benefit, but we’re not naive.”

The last attempted caravan was broken up by Mexican guardsmen in January. This week, Mexico has been warning that it will enforce its immigration laws and even prosecute people who knowingly put public health at risk.

