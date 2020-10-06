https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-mistakenly-says-210-million-people-have-died-coronavirus

In a town hall event Monday night on NBC, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed “210 million” people have died from the coronavirus before quickly correcting himself.

President Trump, meanwhile, tweeted before returning home to the White House: “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

Biden responded to the president’s behavior at the town hall urging people to wear masks.

“I would hope that the president having gone through what he went through, and I’m glad he seems to be coming along pretty well, would communicate the right lesson to the American people,” Biden said.

“Masks matter. These masks, they matter. It matters. It saves lives. It prevents the spread of the disease … 210 million — 210,000 people have died. You have, you know, about 1,000 people a day getting the coronavirus. Fifty thousand, I mean — so it’s a great concern.”

Biden has made similar mistakes in the past saying 150 million Americans have been killed from guns and also claiming in June that 120 million have died from COVID-19.

