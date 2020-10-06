http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qsynncLGHwg/

Amazon Studios is teaming up with a playwright, Heidi Schreck, who has publicly promoted the defunding of police departments and supported the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a bail-out organization with ties to the violent Antifa.

Heidi Schreck’s one-woman Broadway show What the Constitution Means to Me is set to debut on Prime Video ahead of the election on October 16. The play addresses what Schreck sees as the shortcomings of the country’s founding document, and tackles a range of issues including immigration, women’s reproductive rights, and the Supreme Court.

In addition, Amazon Studios has signed a larger deal with Schreck to create original streaming content for Prime Video. On Monday, Amazon released its first trailer for the play, which was recorded live during its run at the Helen Hayes Theater in New York.

In the trailer, Schreck criticizes the Constitution for leaving out women’s bodies. The trailer also shows young people invited on stage to talk about their own visions for the Constitution, including one student who demands a document that addresses climate change. “The Constitution is a living document,” Schreck says at one point, echoing a favorite argument among progressives.

Watch below:

“It is because of this constitution that I can stand up here today and insist on a better future for our country.” Watch What the Constitution Means to Me, October 16. pic.twitter.com/h5tDPzGsl0 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 5, 2020

Heidi Schreck has publicly supported the defunding of police departments. At the height of the Black Lives Matter riots this year, the playwright tweeted the hashtag #DefundthePolice at least three times, saying that she was “feeling sick with rage.”

Feeling sick with rage. #DefundThePolice — Heidi Schreck (@heidibschreck) August 24, 2020

So glad you’re ok Shaina and yes #DefundThePolice — Heidi Schreck (@heidibschreck) June 5, 2020

Schreck has also supported the Minnesota Freedom Fund, encouraging her Twitter followers to match her donatioon to the bail-out organization. As Breitbart News has previously reported, the MFF works in close collaboration with the National Lawyers Guild, a radical leftist organization that has been called Antifa’s “unofficial legal arm.”

In recent weeks, the MFF reportedly helped bail out a man accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to Fox News.

Donated $100. Match it or donate what you can? https://t.co/RcnS92bY9Z https://t.co/bFkqMIHAhh — Heidi Schreck (@heidibschreck) May 28, 2020

What the Constitution Means to Me was nominated for a Tony Award in the best new play category last year and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

