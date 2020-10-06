https://nationalfile.com/anti-virus-pioneer-john-mcafee-indicted-for-tax-evasion/

John McAfee, one of the original pioneers in the anti-virus software industry, has been indicted by the US Justice Department of 15 counts of tax evasion.

The Justice Department’s indictment alleges that McAfee earned millions of dollars in the years 2014 to 2018 from promoting cryptocurrencies, engaging in consulting work, appearing at speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary. In each of those years he failed to report any income to the Internal Revenue Service.

McAfee was arrested in Spain where he awaits extradition to the United States.

The indictment supposes that McAfee schemed to avoid paying taxes by depositing his income into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts under other people’s names.

John McAfee Indicted for Tax Evasion – Allegedly Hid Cryptocurrency, a Yacht, Real Estate and Other Properties in Nominee Names to Evade Taxeshttps://t.co/6hcFNmLhBW — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) October 5, 2020

McAffee, the indictment continues, also concealed other assets, including real property, a vehicle, and a yacht, doing so by placing these assets in the names of others.

The tech titan sold the anti-virus software company that bears his name in 2011 to Intel. The indictment does not allege he realized any income from or connection to the anti-virus company.

This isn’t the first time McAfee has been afoul of the law.

In 2015, McAfee was wanted in Belize in connection with a murder. McAfee was a prime suspect in the murder of an expatriated American, Gregory Faull, a developer from Florida, who was shot at his home in San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye. McAfee fled the island nation and is still considered a person of interest by Belizean authorities.

If convicted, McAfee faces up to 90 years in prison for each count of tax evasion and willful failure to file a tax return.

