BLM and Antifa staged protests in Los Angeles on Monday night, marching through streets, destroying store fronts, baiting cops, and burning flags.

Militant activists ripped down fencing outside the LAPD headquarters while yelling curses and chanting against the “racist system.” Independent journalist Kalen from Scriberr News caught the footage and posted it to Twitter.

As the flag burned, militants cheered, and a cadre of independent journalists shot the scene. There were no officers in site as activists pose with their burning flag to be filmed.

An activist stood in front of a police car, with his skateboard, on Spring Street, reported Kalen. The man then dares the police to kill him.

“Do it! Do it! I f***in’ dare you! Kill me!” He yells angrily.

Another man, shooting the scene on cell phone, gingerly approached the police car and pulled open the drivers side door, then hopped back.

Still others destroyed empty storefronts where shops were no longer operating, presumably due to the lockdown measures that have taken so many of the nation’s small businesses with it.

The BLM and Antifa militants attacked sky scrapers.

Things quieted down after a while and the area looked deserted.

Protests in Los Angeles have turned violent on many occasions this summer, including an incident where rioters slashed a woman’s tires because she had attempted to drive around their street blockade. When they realized she was black, they clearly felt a little stupid.

