BLM and Antifa staged protests in Los Angeles on Monday night, marching through streets, destroying store fronts, baiting cops, and burning flags.

US FLAG BURNING Los Angeles: Antifa / BLM black bloc militants have taken over the intersection at Spring & 1st. pic.twitter.com/55A49cvqlH — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) October 6, 2020

Militant activists ripped down fencing outside the LAPD headquarters while yelling curses and chanting against the “racist system.” Independent journalist Kalen from Scriberr News caught the footage and posted it to Twitter.

As the flag burned, militants cheered, and a cadre of independent journalists shot the scene. There were no officers in site as activists pose with their burning flag to be filmed.

An activist stood in front of a police car, with his skateboard, on Spring Street, reported Kalen. The man then dares the police to kill him.

“Do it! Do it! I f***in’ dare you! Kill me!” He yells angrily.

Another man, shooting the scene on cell phone, gingerly approached the police car and pulled open the drivers side door, then hopped back.

Los Angeles: Approximately 22:00 A rioter begs LAPD to “do it” and screams “Kill me” while in the middle of Spring st. pic.twitter.com/VZVh5lYwFW — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) October 6, 2020

Still others destroyed empty storefronts where shops were no longer operating, presumably due to the lockdown measures that have taken so many of the nation’s small businesses with it.

Los Angeles: Antifa / BLM black bloc militants breaking into empty store fronts in downtown LA. Police are following an blocking intersections. pic.twitter.com/7Tw1rYxY7b — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) October 6, 2020

The BLM and Antifa militants attacked sky scrapers.

Antifa / BLM radicals have begun destroying property here in LA. pic.twitter.com/WPtAPP981X — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) October 6, 2020

Things quieted down after a while and the area looked deserted.

Everything is back to “normal” outside the LAPDHQ pic.twitter.com/8JigOSv4ZS — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) October 6, 2020

Protests in Los Angeles have turned violent on many occasions this summer, including an incident where rioters slashed a woman’s tires because she had attempted to drive around their street blockade. When they realized she was black, they clearly felt a little stupid.