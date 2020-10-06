https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/06/antifa-is-just-an-idea-right-sleepy-joe-portland-antifa-ambassador-rages-at-ted-wheeler-and-city-council-and-lol-watch/

Joe Biden says Antifa isn’t a group or an organization, it’s just an ‘idea.’

Welp, this ‘idea’ sure curses a lot … just sayin’.

Watch (Note, this is definitely NSFW so if you’re listening somewhere public we suggest headphones or earbuds):

Portland Antifa ambassador addresses the city council

pic.twitter.com/0liXKl33DF — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 5, 2020

Someone get this guy a Snickers bar.

Seriously.

To that point, however, we just can’t take this guy seriously. Did he really think yelling and acting like an unhinged lunatic would make any difference?

I find it funny that left leaning white guys believe that their anger is supposed to be catered too. Take the mask off if you are so bad ass — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts Come on, Man! (@MRSpinkston85) October 6, 2020

Super tough behind the mask.

Yup.

He seems sane — All your bass are belong to us (@BillLeeBass) October 6, 2020

Not in the least.

Ted Wheeler and the nutjob city controllers are giving these radical domestic terrorists a voice. Think about that. — My Oath Never Expires 🇺🇸 (@Gunalizer) October 6, 2020

They always bite the hand that feeds them.

Or something.

They gave those punks an inch… Wheeler helped destroy that city. — CalicoJack (@JackRackham65) October 5, 2020

He tried to be their friend.

Not their leader.

And speaking of leaders …

Since Antifa isn’t just an idea when will Biden condemn them?

***

