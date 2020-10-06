https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/assistant-marine-commandant-gen-gary-thomas-has-tested-positive-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Assistant Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Gary Thomas tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the service announced, according to reports.

That news comes on the heels of Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray testing positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

Thomas and other officials who attended a meeting with Ray last Friday entered quarantine this week.

All but one of the eight members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as Thomas and National Security Agency Director Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, entered quarantine this week after having gone to a meeting that Ray also attended last Friday.

President Trump announced last week that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, but the president currently reports feeling “great” and “like perfect.”

