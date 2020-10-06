https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/ruth-bader-ginsburgs-famed-dissent-collar-banana-republic-new-name

Banana Republic has re-released Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s iconic collar necklace, just two weeks after the late Supreme Court justice died at 87.

The clothing retail company announced on Friday it would be bringing back Justice Ginsburg’s black “Dissent Collar” for a limited time, but with a new name: “The Notorious Necklace.”

“You asked, we answered. The notorious necklace, as worn by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is coming back with a limited reissue,” Banana Republic announced on Instagram.

Ginsburg first received the stylish accessory from the VIP gift bag distributed at Glamour magazine’s “Women of the Year” gala in 2012 and has worn it many a time since.

“It looks fitting for dissents,” Ginsburg told Katie Couric of her so-called “dissenting” collar during a 2014 interview, according to ABC.

In 2019, a previous limited-edition release of her iconic “dissent” collar-style necklaces reportedly flew off Banana Republic’s online shelves before they even went on sale, as she was recovering from early-stage lung cancer.

After the “Notorious Necklace” was announced last weekend, Banana Republic said the accessory had already sold out.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love and positive support,” the company wrote on Instagram.

To aid in Ginsburg’s mission of supporting women’s equality, Banana Republic said it is donating 100% of proceeds from the sales of the collar — which retails for $98 — to the International Center for Research on Women (ICRW).

A representative from the company said that following a positive response from consumers, the brand is working on updates regarding a restock, according to People.

Ginsburg, the enigmatic, longtime Supreme Court justice who attained near cult-like status among progressive circles died on Sept. 18 at her home in Washington D.C.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts said in a statement. “Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

