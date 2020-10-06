https://www.lifezette.com/2020/10/beto-thinks-texas-will-go-biden/

Not content to slink away in the mud, losing Texas senatorial candidate and losing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said late last week that Texas will go Democrat and help elect Joe Biden president of the United States in November. He is high.

“My contention is that this is Biden’s to lose. And we’re not going to wait for the Biden campaign to wake up to that reality,” O’Rourke told CBS.

“Please, by all means, expand this map and show us that we here in Texas are important to you,” O’Rourke said. “And we will respond in kind and turn out like you’ve never seen us turn out…I think, I firmly believe, I almost know, that this election for president is going to come down to Texas.”

Beto on Biden’s chances in Texas: It’s his to lose – NewsVerses @ https://t.co/Nj08kUZgMi pic.twitter.com/4QndliNuKa — NewsVerses (@NewsVerses) October 4, 2020

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: The Fake Biden Momentum Campaign Starts to Roll Out

It’s not that this isn’t probably a close presidential election, it is. But for Texas to go blue would be a reversal of many years of Republican ascendancy in the state. True, Beto got too close for comfort in his race against Ted Cruz last time at bat in the Lone Star State.

However, every poll, even those hostile to the president and the Republicans, show Trump with a solid lead in Texas. So, what’s Beto up to? This.

MORE NEWS: Cop Drives Motorcycle Into Leftwing Rioter Blocking His Path – Her Comrades Go Wild

A logical gamble. If Trump wins Texas as expected Beto can say he tried to get the Biden campaign not to ignore the state. He knows Hillary’s failure to campaign fully in Wisconsin and Michigan spelled disaster for her in 2016. If, on the other hand, Biden somehow takes Texas, Beto can take credit, thus setting him up for another statewide run in the near future.

It is also part of the fake momentum Democrats will use now until Election Day. They hope Republicans will get scared and withdraw resources from battleground states and redeploy them to states they will win anyway, thus hurting Trump in the battleground states vital to his reelection effort.

The Republicans and Democrats will both likely look on Beto’s plea with a gimlet eye. Biden knows Texas is not in play and Trump knows the real battle is elsewhere. But Beto cares about Beto and he will continue to bark for attention. But guess what? Nobody is listening.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on October 5, 2020. It originally appeared in DrewBerquist.com and is used by permission.

Read more at DrewBerquist.com:

James Comey’s Comments on Hunter Biden Surprise Many, Says He Would Be Concerned as FBI Director

Trump’s Tax Return Leaker Could Face Jail Time

Angry Citizens Form Coalition To Take Back Portland From Riots

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

