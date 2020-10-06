https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/biden-if-he-still-has-covid-we-shouldnt-have-a-debate/

Well, we knew this was coming…

Former Vice President Joe Biden just told reporters in Delaware that if President Trump still has the China Virus, “we shouldn’t have a debate.”

Biden answered in response to a question about whether he would feel safe debating the president.

“I think we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines,” he said. “Too many people have been infected. It’s a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines.”

Biden to reporters just now: “Well, uh, I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate.” He adds: “I think we were gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected. It’s a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines…” — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) October 6, 2020

NEW: Vice President Joe Biden says there should not be a debate next week in Miami if President Trump is still COVID-19-positive. Here are his full remarks to the press pool moments ago: pic.twitter.com/II7x7K5dS5 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) October 6, 2020

