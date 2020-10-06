https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/519857-biden-democrats-see-late-opportunity-in-texas

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate Biden inquired about calling Trump after coronavirus diagnosis MORE’s campaign will spend $6 million on television advertisements in Texas as Democrats sense a new opportunity to gain substantial ground in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat to a statewide office in a quarter century.

Biden’s campaign is not alone: Forward Majority, a Democratic super PAC, has committed $6.2 million in spending aimed at flipping the state House. The Lincoln Project, a group of Republican strategists who oppose President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE, has launched its own $1 million campaign aimed at suburban Republican women.

And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is spending substantial amounts in districts across the state where they see late movement.

“You’ve got an incumbent who is drowning electorally, and he doesn’t really have a way out. You can throw him an anchor by competing in Texas,” said Ed Espinoza, who runs Progress Texas, a liberal advocacy group.

Democratic and Republican strategists say Texas has become more competitive over the last several years because of an influx of new, younger residents in search of good jobs and cheap housing. Republicans brag that their policies have attracted so many to the state — and privately lament that those new residents still vote like they live in California or New York.

“Why is Texas all the sudden looking so good for us? It’s a growing suburban population, it’s a growing college-educated population, and it’s a growing population of communities of color,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden asks if public can trust vaccine from Trump ahead of Election Day | Oklahoma health officials raised red flags before Trump rally DCCC dropping million on voter education program Clark rolls out endorsements in assistant Speaker race MORE (D-Ill.), who heads the DCCC. “Any place where you see one of those three things, that benefits Democrats, and in Texas you’ve got all three of those going in our favor.”

That slow shift in recent years has become a deluge in just the last several months as voters break against President Trump. Recent surveys have showed Trump only narrowly ahead of or tied with Biden among Texas voters.

“There’s 15 or 20 polls now, and every single one of them shows Joe Biden leading, tied or within the margin of error, and that’s without any kind of substantial investment from them,” said Gilberto Hinojosa, who heads the Texas Democratic Party. “It’s a young state, and the suburbs have moved away from the GOP.”

Republicans have been stung in recent months by their own internal crises. State House Speaker Dennis Bonnen (R) said he would not seek a new term after being caught on tape making plans to target members of his own caucus. Several Republican members of Congress opted to retire rather than seek new terms.

And just last week, top aides to state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) asked federal law enforcement officials to investigate their own boss for alleged corruption and bribery.

“It just overall sours the party brand,” said Corbin Casteel, a longtime Republican strategist in Austin.

Some Republican strategists pointed to the size of Texas, with its 24 media markets and 16.2 million registered voters.

Though impressive, $6 million from Biden’s campaign is hardly saturation coverage. Biden has concentrated most of his spending in the four largest markets — Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio — a potential sign that his spending is aimed as much at boosting Democratic candidates down the ballot as it is swinging the state.

“Helping Biden a little helps the down-ballot Democrats a lot more,” said Bill Miller, a veteran Republican operative in Austin. “Whether Trump carries the state by 1 to 3 points or 3 to 5 points will be a big deal for those running further down the ticket.”

Democrats see 10 Republican-held U.S. House seats as potentially in play, including several of the open seats in which incumbent Republicans opted to retire. GOP Reps. Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawDan Crenshaw releases Hollywood-type action movie trailer Crenshaw looms large as Democrats look to flip Texas House seat The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Republicans lawmakers rebuke Trump on election MORE, Van Taylor Nicholas (Van) Van Campen TaylorCook shifts 20 House districts toward Democrats Former Texas Rep. Sam Johnson dies at 89 House GOP urge Trump against supporting additional funding for state and local governments MORE, Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoySwing-district Texas Republican calls for embattled state AG to resign Ron Paul hospitalized in Texas Pelosi must go — the House is in dire need of new leadership MORE, Mike McCaul and John Carter John Rice CarterDonna Imam wins Democratic runoff to face Rep. John Carter House panel advances bill banning construction on bases with Confederate names Democrats see victory in Trump culture war MORE are all facing well-financed challengers.

Perhaps most importantly, Democrats are targeting 20 Republican-held seats in the state House. If Democrats can win back a net of nine seats, they would control a chamber of the state legislature for the first time since 2002 — and, pivotally, they would hold a seat at the table when the redistricting process begins next year.

Democrats in Texas say Biden’s stable lead in other battleground states has enabled them to target a state that has not voted for one of their presidential candidates since Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterJimmy Carter celebrating 96th birthday at home in Georgia The Hill’s Morning Report – Pelosi, Mnuchin make last-ditch effort for COVID-19 relief deal The Memo: ‘Trump fatigue’ spells trouble for president MORE in 1976.

“You have a perfect storm going on in other states that’s very helpful to Texas. Biden has been holding steady in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania,” Espinoza said. “He’s got an 8-point lead in Arizona. When you’ve got those numbers wrapped up, why wouldn’t you go to Texas?”

