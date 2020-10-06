https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-texas-blue-state-red-state/2020/10/06/id/990686

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign will spend $6 million in television ads in an effort to turn Texas Blue, The Hill reports.

That is not the only attempt being put forward with a goal of flipping the state.

Democrat super PAC Forward Majority also has plans to spend $6.2 million in a push to flip the state House in Texas. The Lincoln Project, a group of GOP strategists who oppose President Donald Trump, has launched its own $1 million campaign targeted at suburban Republican women. Their efforts are joined by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which The Hill reports is spending money in various districts in the state.

“You have a perfect storm going on in other states that’s very helpful to Texas,” Ed Espinoza, who runs Progress Texas, a liberal advocacy group, told The Hill. “Biden has been holding steady in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. He’s got an 8-point lead in Arizona. When you’ve got those numbers wrapped up, why wouldn’t you go to Texas?”

Political strategists say the historically Republican state has the momentum to shift Democrat because of an increase in younger residents who are looking for good jobs and affordable housing.

“Why is Texas all the sudden looking so good for us? It’s a growing suburban population, it’s a growing college-educated population, and it’s a growing population of communities of color,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who leads the DCCC. “Any place where you see one of those three things, that benefits Democrats, and in Texas you’ve got all three of those going in our favor.”

Recent polling shows Biden could have a chance at winning the state.

“There’s 15 or 20 polls now, and every single one of them shows Joe Biden leading, tied or within the margin of error, and that’s without any kind of substantial investment from them,” said Gilberto Hinojosa, who heads the Texas Democratic Party. “It’s a young state, and the suburbs have moved away from the GOP.”

And when it comes to other key positions, Democrats may be able to replace several GOP lawmakers who announced they would retire rather than run for reelection, The Hill reports.

Democrats consider about 10 Republican-held U.S. House seats as potentially in play. They are also eyeing the 20 Republican-held seats in the state House. If Democrats can win back a net of nine seats, they would control a chamber of the state legislature for the first time since 2002, according to The Hill.

The Democrats potential takeover would also happen when the state undergoes the redistricting process begins next year.

