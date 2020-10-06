https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-flees-podium-reporters-can-ask-questions-dark-divisive-speech-gettysburg-pennsylvania-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday to call for Americans to come together.

Biden arrived to his speech to a crowd full of Trump supporters.

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden arrives at his Gettysburg, PA event where he will “deliver remarks calling on Americans to come together,” per his campaign. pic.twitter.com/38mIMHJyha — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) October 6, 2020

Biden didn’t call for unity; he gave a very dark and divisive speech.

At one point, Biden claimed “white supremacists are menacing our communities.”

Biden attacked law enforcement and stirred up racial tensions.

After his dark speech, Biden fled the podium before reporters could ask him any questions.

Of course MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace heaped praises on Biden for his divisive speech.

“I thought that was Biden at his very best,” Wallace said.

The entire MSNBC panel full of Biden sycophants fawned over old Joe as the only person who can get us on the right course even though he has spent 47 years doing nothing but enriching his family by selling out his pubic office to the highest bidder.

“Very appealing to those of us who sit at home and wonder how we get out of the pandemic, the racial injustice, economic inequity and knowing that Joe Biden actually has a pathway for us.”

WATCH:

After Biden flees before reporters can ask questions, @NicolleDWallace heralds his remarks as historic: “This was, I thought, Joe Biden at his very best.” pic.twitter.com/HceL1BkSZG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2020

