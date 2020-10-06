https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-leading-pennsylvania-florida-and-iowa-quinnipiac-polling-shows?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Less than one month before the Nov. 3 election, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Trump by 13 points in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, 11 percentage points in the swing state of Florida and 5 points in Iowa, according to Quinnipiac polling data released on Wednesday.

Trump won all three of those states in 2016. Losing Florida’s 29 electoral votes and Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes would make it difficult for Trump this year to win the Electoral College.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 1 to 5.

The poll found that “more than forty percent” of respondents in each of the states, (Fla. 44%, Pa. 46%, Iowa, 45%) thought less “favorably” of Trump after his performance in the first presidential debate. In Florida and Iowa, 43% said the debate had no impact on their view of Trump. In Pennsylvania, 44% of respondents said the debate had no impact.

According to the poll’s findings, a “plurality of voters across the states” said the debate “had no impact” on their view of Biden (Fla. 48%, Pa. 50%, Iowa 49%) while about a quarter of likely voters said the debate “made them think more favorably” of the former vice president (Fla. 29%, Pa. 27%, Iowa 26%).

Most likely voters in all three states, when surveyed, disapproved of Trump’s handling of coronavirus.

