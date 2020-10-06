https://pjmedia.com/election/bryan-preston/2020/10/06/biden-no-debate-if-trump-still-has-coronavirus-n1012754

The next presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled for October 15.

Maybe. Biden has thrown the debate into doubt.

Biden told reporters while boarding his plane back to Delaware in Hagerstown, Maryland: “I think if he still has COVID, then we shouldn’t have a debate.”

There was widespread speculation that Biden would dodge the first debate. He called 11 lids during September, fueling that speculation, and also feeding speculation that he was spending those days on debate prep. That doesn’t seem to have been the case; Biden has called a lid since the debate. So just why does Biden keep calling it a day by 9:30 AM?

The president did test positive for the virus and spent about 72 hours at Walter Reed Hospital recovering from it. He worked the whole time he was in the hospital, while Biden called another lid during that time.

Trump was discharged Monday and appears to be feeling fine. He released this video Monday night after he returned to the White House.

Trump will be tested every day for the virus. By the time we get to Oct. 15 he may well be virus-free.

If he’s not, they can still hold the debate. The first debate kept the candidates separated by a country mile. They could do that again.

There’s this newfangled technology called “Zoom,” and another older version called “Skype.” They can be used to allow people to connect and speak to each other, complete with video and audio, despite not being in the same room or even in the same country.

It’s real, and don’t call me a dog-faced pony soldier for pointing it out.

It looks like Biden is dodging debate #2, either because he’s the one who’s not up to it (lid!), or because he believes those polls showing him with absurd leads over Trump.

