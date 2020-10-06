https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-pushes-increasing-federal-minimum-wage-15-hour/

(MY HIGH PLAINS) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pushed his plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour if he defeats President Donald Trump in November.

Biden made the comments Monday afternoon while campaigning in Florida. “Fifteen dollars should be a minimum wage in the United States of America. Period,” Biden said.

His economic plans include raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and expanding health insurance access, as well as investing billions of dollars in childcare, early childhood education and college tuition assistance.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

