https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-there-shouldnt-be-second-debate-if-trump-still-tests-positive-for-covid-19_3528966.html

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has told reporters that if President Donald Trump continues to test positive for COVID-19, there shouldn’t be a second debate.

The second presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida.

“I think if he still has COVID we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden said, referring to Trump. “I think we were gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected. It’s a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines.”

Biden’s statement comes as Trump returned to the White House on Monday after having received treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus in the early hours of Oct. 2.

Symone Sanders, a senior campaign adviser to Biden, told CNN on Sunday that Biden was “looking forward” to the upcoming debate. And Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, had told ABC News on Sunday that the former vice president “will certainly” be at the debates.

“We hope that they’re going to put in place every adjustment necessary to ensure that it’s fully safe,” she said.

“And, obviously, we send President Trump our best,” Bedingfield added. “We hope that he is well and able to debate. If he is, Joe Biden will certainly be there.”

She added that Biden would participate, “assuming that the commission puts in place the necessary requirements to ensure that everybody is safe, which is first and foremost the most important thing.”

This story is developing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

