Joe Biden was back to his blundering self Monday night during a NBC News town hall.
Biden falsely claimed “18,000 people got clemency” while he was Vice President.
Actually, 18,000 were *denied* clemency while he was Vice President.
Joe Biden spoke gibberish and stumbled over his words all night.
At one point, Biden claimed his nickname growing up was “shoe leather” because he was a tough fighter.
Watch out, Corn Pop!
“And I learned out to fight. I got a nickname. They called me ‘shoe leather’ – I was little but they could beat me up, but I hurt them in the process,” said Biden
WATCH:
Joe Biden is back to his blundering self on the campaign trail. || via @RaymondArroyo #IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/8GHKHOT91D
