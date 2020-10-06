https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/4859768/

A Black Lives Matter leader says she doesn’t support Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s presidential campaign because he’s part of the “violent white supremacist” system.

Melina Abdullah, co-founder of the BLM Los Angeles chapter, spoke to ABC News, the Blaze reported.

“People are feeling dismayed that the choices are between, you know, a violent white supremacist and another person who represents that same system,” she said.

Abdullah, a professor at California State University, said that no matter what happens Nov. 3, “we have to stay in the streets.”

She isn’t alone among BLM leaders. Lawrence Nathaniel, the co-founder of “I Can’t Breathe” in South Carolina, said he probably will choose a third-party candidate.

“I think sometimes, Joe Biden and [President] Trump, and our party on both sides are blinded by the struggles that the lower end of Americans are feeling today,” he said.

A September poll by the Associated Press showed support among Americans for Black Lives Matter falling from 54% in June to 39%.

