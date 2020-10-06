https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-brennan-briefed-obama-on-hillary-allegedly-approving-creation-of-trump-russia-scandal-report-says

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified documents on Tuesday showing that former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Barack Obama about the plan that Hillary Clinton allegedly approved to smear then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia as a way of distracting from her email scandal.

“Ratcliffe declassified Brennan’s handwritten notes – which were taken after he briefed Obama on the intelligence the CIA received – and a CIA memo, which revealed that officials referred the matter to the FBI for potential investigative action,” Fox News reported. “That referral was sent to then-FBI Director James Comey and then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok.”

A source that was familiar with the documents told Fox News that, despite claims from the media and Democrats, the information was not “Russian disinformation” and the fact that Brennan reportedly briefed Obama on it is a sign that it was serious.

“This is not Russian disinformation. Even Brennan knew, or he wouldn’t be briefing the president of the United States on it,” the source said. “There is a high threshold to orally brief the president of the United States and he clearly felt this met that threshold.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

