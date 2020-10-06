https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-deblasio-rounding-up-jews-who-peacefully-protest-lockdown-orders/
Another angle shows police trying to disperse Jewish crowds celebrating Sukkot in New York City; the officers eventually gave up and resorted to blocking the street. pic.twitter.com/rPRKMK4NvZ
— SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 6, 2020
Action in Brooklyn tonight
Orthodox Jews fighting for the right to pray in their synagogues after Cuomo shutters schools and places of worship in Brooklyn, and DeBlasio is rounding them up for arrest. BLM and Antifa are free to shoot cops and torch the city, but Jews gathering together to worship is apparently a bridge too far.
HAPPENING NOW: Orthodox Jews take to the streets of Boro Park, Brooklyn, in New York, to peacefully protest new lockdown restrictions by @NYGovCuomo on places of worship, saying they single out Jews. pic.twitter.com/Y3kGnWQcyC
— SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 7, 2020
Orthodox Jews fighting for the right to pray in their synagogues after New York Gov. Cuomo shutters places of worship and schools in neighborhoods of Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/LNc0i5hscE
— SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 7, 2020