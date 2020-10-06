https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-deblasio-rounding-up-jews-who-peacefully-protest-lockdown-orders/

Action in Brooklyn tonight

Orthodox Jews fighting for the right to pray in their synagogues after Cuomo shutters schools and places of worship in Brooklyn, and DeBlasio is rounding them up for arrest. BLM and Antifa are free to shoot cops and torch the city, but Jews gathering together to worship is apparently a bridge too far.

