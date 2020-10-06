https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-president-trump-authorizes-total-declassification-documents-related-spygate-hillary-email-scandal-no-redactions/

President Trump Tuesday night went scorched earth and authorized the total declassification of all documents related to the Russia hoax, Spygate and Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

“No redactions!” Trump said.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!” Trump tweeted.

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Trump’s tweet comes after DNI John Ratcliffe declassified and released documents on Tuesday revealing former CIA Director John Brennan briefed Barack Obama on Hillary Clinton’s plot to ‘stir up’ a scandal to tie Trump to Russia in order to distract from her email scandal ahead of the 2016 election.

This declassification comes after Ratcliffe released a Russian intel assessment in which he asserted that Hillary Clinton hatched the Russia hoax in order to pin the DNC ‘hacking’ on President Trump.

“In late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the DNC. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation of the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggerations or fabrication,” Ratcliffe wrote to Lindsey Graham.

The Obama-Biden White House was briefed on it by then-CIA Director John Brennan.

Brennan’s handwritten notes were exclusively obtained by Fox News:

“We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED],” Brennan notes read. “CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service,” Brennan’s notes read.

The memos, notes and documents released by Ratcliffe however are heavily redacted.

