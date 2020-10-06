https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-ratcliffe-declassifies-spygate-documents/
Brennan’s handwritten notes implicate Hillary and Obama…
DNI declassifies sections of documents ’proving’ CIA Director Brennan briefed Obama on Hillary Clinton’s ‘plan’ to “tie Trump to Russia, to distract from email scandal.”
Documents just being released in the past 10 minutes. This story is developing.
Documents are heavily redacted. This from a CIA memo to Strzok and Comey on Sept. 7, 2016. pic.twitter.com/tzG3LyCJjh
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 6, 2020
— SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 6, 2020
BREAKING: Newly declassified notes show Obama knew of Hillary’s plan to tie Trump to Russia…
“As a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”
Obama was briefed on this by Former CIA Director John Brennan in 2016.
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 6, 2020