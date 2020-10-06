https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-ratcliffe-declassifies-spygate-documents/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Brennan’s handwritten notes implicate Hillary and Obama…

DNI declassifies sections of documents ’proving’ CIA Director Brennan briefed Obama on Hillary Clinton’s ‘plan’ to “tie Trump to Russia, to distract from email scandal.”

Documents just being released in the past 10 minutes. This story is developing.

Documents are heavily redacted. This from a CIA memo to Strzok and Comey on Sept. 7, 2016. pic.twitter.com/tzG3LyCJjh — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 6, 2020

BREAKING: DNI declassifies sections of documents ’proving’ CIA Director Brennan briefed Obama on Hillary Clinton’s ‘plan’ to “tie Trump to Russia, to distract from email scandal”. — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 6, 2020