House investigators join the Senate in asking the FBI to look into the Biden’s criminal history.

Paul Sperry on Tuesday just released a tweet noting that House Investigators have now joined the Senate in requesting the FBI open a criminal investigation into possible foreign influence-peddling and embezzlement involving Joe Biden, his younger brother and son Hunter due to suspicious financial activities flagged by the US Treasury.

BREAKING: House investigators have now joined the Senate in requesting the FBI open a criminal investigation into possible foreign influence-peddling & embezzlement involving Joe Biden and his younger brother and son based on suspicious financial activities flagged by US Treasury — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 6, 2020

Last week the Senate released a report on the Bidens and notably Hunter Biden’s actions while his dad was Obama’s Vice President. FOX News reported:

“I look at Hunter Biden today, where he stole millions of dollars, stole millions,” Trump claimed. “His father should leave the campaign because his father was in on it.” He added: “His father knew everything.” The president was referring to an interim report released by Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees on their months-long joint investigation into the younger Biden’s role on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, as well as his alleged “extensive and complex financial transactions.” According to the report, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, “received $3.5 million in a wire transfer” from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of the Russian capital.

Biden’s brother Frank is also a grifter. It runs in the family.

With Christopher Wray as Head of the FBI, this will never be investigated, but it is ready when the next FBI Director is appointed by President Trump.

