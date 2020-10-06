https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-st-louis-grand-jury-indicts-mccloskeys-add-extra-charge-tampering-evidence/

Attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey were indicted on Tuesday for “exhibiting guns at protesters” and for a new charge of “tampering with evidence.”

They dared to brandish guns when Black Lives Matter goons broke the gate to their community

KMOV reported:

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were indicted on Tuesday by a St. Louis City grand jury. TRENDING: Charges Filed Against Trans Elections Judge ‘Erika’ Bickford in Allentown, Pennsylvania — Including Tampering with Ballots A grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey Tuesday on charges of exhibiting guns at protesters in a June incident in their neighborhood and added a charge of tampering with evidence for both members of the couple. Their attorney, Joel Schwartz, said he wasn’t surprised by the indictment, saying the grand jury didn’t have all the facts. “Once all the facts are out, it will be clear the McCloskeys committed no crime whatsoever,” Schwartz said. “Frankly because the grand jury is not an adversarial process and defense counsel are not allowed in there and I have no idea what was stated to the grand jury and what law was given to the grand jury.”

