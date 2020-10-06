https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-trump-authorizes-total-declassification-of-all-russia-documents-without-redactions/

Posted by Kane on October 6, 2020 11:03 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Hannity has the breaking story tonight — Runs 30 Seconds

Trump authorizes total declassification of Russia documents without redactions.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any and all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!”

Crossfire Hurricane Fusion Cell

Just-declassified Sep 2016 memo from the CIA to Comey reveals Brennan’s task force was called the “CROSSFIRE HURRICANE fusion cell,” which means Obama’s National Security Council Principals were briefed on Trump campaign targets Flynn, Manafort, Papa-D & Page.

#ObamaKnew

Brennan notes cite July 28, + 3 days later FBI opens Crossfire Hurricane on Trump campaign.

Brennan’s handwritten notes implicate Hillary and Obama…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...