Trump authorizes total declassification of Russia documents without redactions.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any and all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!”

Crossfire Hurricane Fusion Cell

Just-declassified Sep 2016 memo from the CIA to Comey reveals Brennan’s task force was called the “CROSSFIRE HURRICANE fusion cell,” which means Obama’s National Security Council Principals were briefed on Trump campaign targets Flynn, Manafort, Papa-D & Page.

#ObamaKnew

Because Mueller and his 18 Angry Democrats were illegally in on the SCAM? https://t.co/ynEAchAWPA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Brennan notes cite July 28, + 3 days later FBI opens Crossfire Hurricane on Trump campaign.

TIMING: Brennan notes cite July 28 2016 + 3 days later FBI opens Crossfire Hurricane on Trump campaign team. My margin notations I.D. players. Brennan calls it “selective declassification” + “designed to advance politicial interests” of POTUS + Republicans @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/ZK38dD67M6 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 7, 2020

Brennan’s handwritten notes implicate Hillary and Obama…