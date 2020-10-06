http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4jWfS-Zh3Ic/

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday asked if President Donald Trump could be guilty of “manslaughter” if he got someone at the White House sick and they eventually died as a result of his having the coronavirus.

Brzezinski said she hopes it does not happen, but asked host Joe Scarborough if Trump is endangering the lives of members of the Secret Service by exposing them “to his deadly virus.”

“I just wonder, Joe, I mean, you’re a lawyer and maybe the president is just immune from everything, because he said, ‘Maybe I am immune now.’ Is he legally immune?” she said. “What if his Secret Service men and women, who have to drive him around in these vans and get exposed to his deadly coronavirus, what if one of them gets sick and dies? What if someone at that Rose Garden event gets sick and dies?”

“I don’t want this to happen, and I wish for his health. But I’m just wondering, he’s pushing all of this against the advice of the professionals in his government, against the advice of scientists. At some point, isn’t this manslaughter? I mean, if you purposely put people in a position where you send a deadly virus their way, what is that?” Brzezinski asked.

