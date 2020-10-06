https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/busted-nbc-featured-undecided-voters-town-hall-previously-declared-support-biden-sister-channel-msnbc-video/

NBC featured so-called “undecided voters” during Monday night’s town hall with Joe Biden in Miami.

Only the “undecided voters” featured last night had previously declared their support for Joe Biden on NBC’s sister channel MSNBC!

Video via Free Beacon:

.@NBCNews featured a pair of “undecided” voters during a network town hall earlier this week who had previously declared their support for Democratic nominee @JoeBiden on the network’s sister channel, @MSNBC. via @CAndersonMO and @DavidRutz pic.twitter.com/gKW1Sh3bb5 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2020

Joe Biden was back to his blundering self Monday night during the NBC News town hall.

Joe Biden spoke gibberish and stumbled over his words all night.

At one point, Biden claimed his nickname growing up was “shoe leather” because he was a tough fighter.

Biden was propped up by NBC News host Lester Holt and Democrat plants posing as “undecided voters.”

Biden’s CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper last month also had Democrat plants posing as questioners and they wonder why no one trusts the media.

