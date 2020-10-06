https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/california-governors-office-tells-diners-wear-masks-bites/

(FOX NEWS) – The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom has told residents in the Golden State that if they go out to eat, they should be wearing a mask “in between bites” to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend?” an Oct. 3 tweet from the governor’s office says. “Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites.”

For emphasis, the tweet shows an image of someone at a dining seat wearing a mask, then not wearing a mask while taking a bite, and then putting the mask on again.

