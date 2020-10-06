https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/california-gp-readers-send-photos-flawed-mail-ballots-anyone-else-seeing/

From a reader in Woodland Hills, California:

I live in Woodland Hills near Los Angeles. Our family just received our California mail-in ballots and there were two major misprints. Propositions 21 and 22 were duplicated on two different pages. And, more importantly, there was no place on the ballot to vote for US President.

We asked for photos of the ballots.

Sure enough. From what we see Propositions 21 and 22 are listed twice on two different pages.

And there is no question on the 2020 election.

Maybe the county is going to fill that in for you?

Is anyone else seeing this?

