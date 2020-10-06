https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/california-professor-white-american-definition-racist/

(CAMPUS REFORM) – During an online lecture focused on “Undoing White Supremacy in the Language Disciplines,” a professor from the University of California-Santa Barbara introduced herself as being “a white American” who is, therefore “by definition racist.”

The professor encouraged audience members not to let anyone tell them they differently.

The Sept. 11 webinar was put on by the University of Wisconsin-Madison doctoral program in second language acquisition. UCSB Professor and Chair of the Department of Linguistics Mary Bucholtz was invited to “discuss the white-supremacist and colonial underpinnings of linguistics, applied linguistics, and the modern languages, both historically and in the present day.”

